Shrewsbury pre-school rated outstanding by Ofsted

Little Explorers pre-school in Frankwell, Shrewsbury has been judged as outstanding in all areas in its recent Ofsted inspection with inspectors saying parents are “blown away” by the care provided.

Children from Little Explorers nursery setting in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, celebrate being judged as outstanding by Ofsted

The nursery, which caters for after children from 0 to Year 6, was inspected in November 2022 and found to be outstanding for overall effectiveness.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were also judged as outstanding by the inspectors.

- Advertisement -

The Ofsted report says that children arrive “extremely excited and eager to start their day” at this “highly inclusive setting.”

It states that children are warmly welcomed by staff with “huge smiles and an abundance of enthusiasm.”

“A highly effective key-person system ensures that children form exceptionally strong bonds with staff,” said inspector Roxanne Mason in the report.

“Young babies seek their key person for comfort when they are upset. Older children show a strong sense of belonging as they identify themselves as part of the ‘ladybird’ or ‘bumble bee’ group. Staff are excellent role models for children and brilliantly uphold the setting’s aim to be happy and confident individuals. Children behave well and play harmoniously alongside each other.

“They show consistently high levels of engagement in activities that are planned to meet their individual needs and interests. As a result, children are incredibly content and confident. This enables them to thrive in their learning environment,” she added in the report.

The report also celebrates the regular trips and visits carried out by the setting which it says help children to develop “an exceptional understanding of the world around them,” and that staff are “passionate about creating awe and wonder for children.”

The wealth of activities children can take part in inside and outside, including learning about different cultures, languages, dance, music and gymnastics lessons classes both on and off site, are also praised by the inspector.

The report also states that leaders and managers are “highly attuned to the needs of children with special education needs and/or disabilities” (SEND) and their dedication to meet the needs of individuals is “inspirational.”

Promoting the independence of children, valuing parents as partners who describe being “blown away” by the care their children receive in the setting are also mentioned in the report and safeguarding has been judged as effective.

Shelley Hurdley, Co-Director at Little Explorers, said: “This is the first time the setting has been inspected in its current location in Frankwell, as we moved to the premises in September 2020, and we are beyond thrilled with the inspection result and feedback.

“I am so proud to lead a team that cares so completely for the children here and who go the extra mile in every way. We will strive for this nursery to be outstanding now and in every future inspection.”

“We have worked so hard to create a setting that caters for every age and every single individual,” said Co-Director Lyndsey Paddock.

“We work alongside parents every step of the way, as the report rightly states. We want every child who comes to us to feel supported, to learn at their own level, to gain independence and above all to be happy. I am delighted for our entire, hardworking team,” she added.