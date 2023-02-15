MP launches petition to sort out A483 between Llynclys and Llanymynech

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has today launched a petition calling on National Highways to sort out the A483 with common-sense safety improvements.

Helen Morgan at the 30mph sign coming into Llanymynech

Many residents in Llanymynech, Pant, Llynclys and beyond are tired of living on a dangerous, fast road without proper crossings and often poor footpaths.

Although the Government has refused to commit to the much-needed Llanymynech bypass, there is still a lot that can be done to make the A483 safer for drivers and residents alike.

- Advertisement -

Helen is calling on National Highways to introduce lower limits between and through villages on the A483, and for urgent action to improve safety at the infamous Llynclys Crossroads. She has launched a petition for residents to sign and back her campaign, putting pressure on the organisation to make changes.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Action must be taken on the A483 before someone is killed – not after.

“The clearest long-term solution to the issue would be the construction of the long-awaited Llanymynech bypass. Repeated efforts have been made to achieve this and recently I met with Transport Minister Richard Holden to push the Government to act on the A483. I am still awaiting correspondence from the Minister explaining the lack of progress in recent years.

“It is my view that, while we must continue to campaign for the bypass, alternatives for Llanymynech, Pant and Llynclys should be more thoroughly investigated in the meantime.

“There are still many safety measures needed on the A483 from Llanymynech through to beyond Llynclys. From a crossing near the Bryn Offa bus stop, to lowering speed limits in the run up to Pant, to traffic lights at the Llynclys crossroads, there are a number of proposed solutions which are clearly achievable. National Highways, Shropshire Council and ultimately the Government need to sort this out.

“Residents can sign my petition at https://www.helenmorgan.org.uk/a483 to show support for the campaign and demand better from the Government on this.”