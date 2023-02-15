Telford & Wrekin Council has been successful in securing a share of the government’s Family Hubs funding.

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

As a result, borough families are set to benefit from a £3.2m funding boost to help them access a ‘one stop shop’ for community services and help children to achieve the best start for life.

Council to support Telford and Wrekin families through new Family Hubs

Family Hubs are one-stop-shops for family services, aiming to support families in overcoming difficulties and building strong relationships with children and young people aged 0 -19 (25, if they have special educational needs and disabilities)

Services will include supporting new parents with infant feeding, perinatal mental health support, parenting as well as home learning environment services.

A wide range of local partners including health, education, early years and voluntary sector, will help deliver the Family Hubs services across the borough, with each hub being co-produced with parents and carers of local communities.

A digital offer will also be in place to enable families to access 24/7 the Family Hubs’ services.

The Council will be rolling out Family Hubs across the borough over the next three years, with the first Hub set to open in summer 2023.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “This is fantastic news for children and families across Telford and Wrekin.

“I am proud that our “Outstanding” rated Council for Children’s Services has secured a share of the Family Hubs national funding, which reflects our passion and ambition to make family community services in our borough the best they can be.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for Children, Young people and Families, said:

“Times are difficult for many of our borough families, children and young people due to the cost-of-living crisis combined with the pandemic’s impact. We are on their side and are committed to do all that we can to help.

“It’s important that families know where to go and get help, when this is needed. Through the development of Family Hubs across the borough, we are keen to assist families with the challenges they might face – by providing the right support to them, at the earliest opportunity, through a single access point of service.

“Family Hubs will help improve children and young people’s wellbeing and mental health, reduce family poverty, lead to lower crime, unemployment and many other positive outcomes.

“It is one of the most exciting and powerful programmes that we will be delivering over the next years for borough families to become stronger, happier and better supported.

“We are looking forward to working together with local partners, communities and voluntary groups for the roll-out of Family Hubs from this summer”