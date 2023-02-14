8.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Teenage boy seriously injured in Telford stabbing

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Telford on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Saturday 11 February on Long Leasow in the Woodside area of Telford.

The boy was attacked by a group wearing tracksuits and hoodies. He sustained several stab wounds and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “This was a serious incident and I understand that it’s alarming for the local community, particularly when we have a scene guard in place like we did in this case.

“Thankfully in this instance the injuries suffered by the victim were not life threatening, but the outcome could have been very different.

“I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate and apprehend those responsible, and I’d like to ask for your help with this.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forwards.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Telford CID team on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or 01952 214734 quoting reference 22/14143/23.

If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

