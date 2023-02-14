Significant investment for the future of PRH in Telford

Communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales are to benefit from plans to transform care, experience and facilities at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Plans will see a new main entrance to the Princess Royal Hospital. Image: DPA Ltd

It is part of long-term plans to develop two thriving hospitals for everyone.

Construction works are progressing well on a £24million planned care hub at PRH, with plans also unveiled to upgrade and improve the main entrance of the hospital.

The hub will provide more theatres and recovery beds dedicated to day case surgery, substantially increasing the number of same day operations that can take place.

It will enable planned care services to be provided all year round and will see patients benefit from shorter waiting times. The first patients are expected in summer 2023, with additional theatres and beds added throughout 2023.

Dr Steve McKew, Divisional Medical Director for Surgery, Anaesthetics and Cancer and Clinical Lead for Planned Care for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said:

“Our plans to transform the PRH site will allow us to deliver day case surgery all year round, so patients from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales waiting for treatment will benefit from shorter waiting times for their operations and I look forward to the improvements that these plans will bring.”

As well as increasing planned care facilities, planning permission is being sought to upgrade the main entrance of the hospital with brand-new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff.

The development of the main entrance involves transforming the ‘front door’ of the hospital, with an improved reception, better access and wayfinding for patients. The investment will provide increased retail space offering greater comfort and refreshments to people visiting the site. Under the plans, patients and staff will have access to food outlets seven days a week.

Dr McKew added: “This is a fantastic investment into the PRH site. First impressions of a hospital have such an impact on a person’s experience, particularly if they are nervous or anxious about their appointment, surgery or treatment and where to go. Being able to modernise and transform the entrance to our hospital, offering improved access and more facilities will greatly improve patient experience and the experience of carers and family members visiting their loved ones.

“This is the next step in the significant investment our Telford site is receiving which will improve the care that we provide to all our communities, now and well into the future.”

A temporary main entrance has been installed on the side of the building during the construction period and there will be no impact on the running of internal services. Any disabled parking displaced during the construction period has been relocated to an easily-accessible location.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “This is an important project for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and a prestigious project to be appointed for. We have a proven track record of delivering quality builds for the health care sector and we’re looking forward to building a much-improved entrance and administration hub for the Princess Royal Hospital with long lasting benefits for staff and the local community.”

The development work complements the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), a vital programme that will transform acute hospital services and improve health and care for communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.