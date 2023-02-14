8.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Now Playing:

Family pay tribute to young girl killed in collision near Shawbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The family of a teenage girl who died following a collision near Shawbury have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful, kind, happy and loving person’.

Lily-May Vaughan
Lily-May Vaughan

Lily-May Vaughan, 17, died following the collision on a road just off the A53 at Shawbury Heath on Saturday 4 February.

Lily-May’s family have paid tribute to her, saying:

- Advertisement -

“We are heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who’ll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.

“We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet and we ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time whilst the police continue their investigation.”

The collision involved a silver Volkswagen golf car that collided with a grey Audi A3.

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP