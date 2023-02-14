Family pay tribute to young girl killed in collision near Shawbury

The family of a teenage girl who died following a collision near Shawbury have paid tribute to a ‘beautiful, kind, happy and loving person’.

Lily-May Vaughan

Lily-May Vaughan, 17, died following the collision on a road just off the A53 at Shawbury Heath on Saturday 4 February.

Lily-May’s family have paid tribute to her, saying:

“We are heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who’ll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.

“We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet and we ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time whilst the police continue their investigation.”

The collision involved a silver Volkswagen golf car that collided with a grey Audi A3.

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.