Tilstock CE Primary School receive award for quality Early Years education

A primary school and nursery near Whitchurch has been recognised nationally for their Early Years provision.

Tilstock CE Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

Tilstock CE Primary School, part of the Marches Academy Trust received a Quality Mark for English and mathematics in recognition of the schools improving provision, practice and performance.

This follows on from the school’s success last summer when they were graded as ‘Good’ in their most recent Ofsted inspection (including in the Early Years).

The national accreditation is awarded to early years providers of any size within the maintained, private, voluntary and independent sector which meet the Quality Mark Standard.

The Quality Mark for Early Years promotes and supports the development of young children in their communication, language and early mathematical skills. This is achieved through providing investigative learning opportunities suitable for the stage of development each child has reached, with support from skilled practitioners. Such a positive start in their early years gives every child the ‘bedrock’ of a good education and sets them up with the skills they need for their future school and adult lives.

To achieve a Quality Mark a provider must undergo an assessment, carried out by an external accredited assessor, against the 10 ‘Elements’ of the Quality Mark for Early Years framework. These include reviewing young children’s learning needs and planning their next steps, providing safe, stimulating resources and equipment – both indoors and outdoors – and having skilled early years practitioners. Positive partnerships with families and effective monitoring and evaluation are also required.

Rowena Kaminski, Headteacher added: “We are incredibly proud to receive this Quality Mark demonstrating our commitment to Early Years. As a school we have worked hard to create a clear vision and plan to support our Early Years setting.

“The report found that our staff are well trained and professional with an excellent understanding of how children learn and develop. At Tilstock we provide a learning environment which is quiet and calm, with quality resources along with excellent outdoor provision where children can develop their own learning with careful adult guidance if required.

“We also work with parents providing a regular open channel of communication resulting in all parties having a clear understanding of what every child needs to do to make progress from their individual starting points.

“We believe every child is unique and full of potential, so we passionately work to help them progress, achieve, and discover their given talents – helping them to ‘shine bright and reach for the stars’. Congratulations to the whole team on this award.”