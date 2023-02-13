RJAH sensational seven gearing up for London Marathon

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital are hard at work training and fundraising for the TCS London Marathon, taking place Sunday 23 April, all in aid of the hospital’s charity fund.

Sophie Jones, MRI and CT Radiographer; and Laura Ryan, Therapy Support Worker get ready to take part in the TCS London Marathon

This year, seven members of staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital signed up for the annual 26-mile race around the capital.

Sophie Jones, MRI and CT Radiographer; and Laura Ryan, Therapy Support Worker, are two of the staff members taking on the challenge in spring.

Sophie said: “I love setting myself a new challenge, but I’ve never done anything like this before. Previously I’ve run a few half marathons raising money for charities, but this is my biggest distance run to date. I’m looking forward to achieving the distance and raising money in aid of RJAH Charity.

“My fundraising plans involve a boozy raffle and bingo evening. I’ve raised a fantastic amount of money so far – thank you to everyone for their support.”

The RJAH Charity purchases a limited number of charity places every year in the London Marathon, and in turn for a place, runners are asked to raise at least £1,500 for the hospital charity.

The funds raised will allow research into new treatments, provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, and support initiatives for staff and patient wellbeing.

Laura said: “After running for the past 18 months I thought this was the right time for my biggest challenge yet.

“Completing the London Marathon has always been a dream of mine – I can’t wait to achieve this with one of my best friends while running for the super charity that is RJAH. Bring on my biggest challenge yet!”

A total of 26 people will be running around the streets of London on behalf of the Oswestry-based hospital in an effort to raise what is likely to be approximately £39,000.

Heather Thomas-Bache, Head of Fundraising, Volunteering and Communications for the RJAH Charity, said: “The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and all our runners play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to both patients and staff. “Thank you to all our runners for taking part in the event to raise money for the RJAH Charity.”