Queen Consort forced to cancel Telford visit due to ‘seasonal illness’

The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to Telford tomorrow due to illness, Buckingham Palace has said.

Her Majesty The Queen Consort was due to visit Southwater One around lunchtime and meet with a number of representatives and staff from local organisations.

Camilla was also due to unveil a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail and a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Southwater One building.

The nature of the illness is unclear but was described by palace officials as “seasonal”.

A new date for a visit has not been announced.