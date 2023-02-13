Popular Shrewsbury boats to undergo checks ahead of new season

The Sabrina Boat and Little Rea ‘Picnic Boat’ will today be lifted from the River Severn in Shrewsbury onto Frankwell car park by a 250-tonne crane to get them both ready for the start of the Sabrina season in March.

The Sabrina Boat being lifted out of the water during a previous inspection

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) will conduct its ultrasound and hull

inspections, which are carried out every two years. As part of the inspection the prop,

rudder and prop shaft will all be examined as well as the health and safety plans for

Sabrina Tours Ltd.

Dilwyn Jones, managing director of Sabrina Tours Ltd, said: “Every year we have to

have an inspection from MCA. They come and test our safety stuff and paperwork

which there is a lot of as we carry so many passengers.

“Then every two years the boat comes clean out of the water for a full inspection looking for any deficiencies or cracks. We will have to have mechanics, welders, boat engineers and painters on hand throughout the day to make sure both boats are ready for our 2023 season.

“Those local to Shrewsbury enjoy coming to witness the boats being lifted out the

River Severn as they normally see it sailing every day during our season. We’re

excited to welcome them all back on-board soon.”

The boats will be lifted out of the water at Frankwell car park at around 8am and are set to return to the river at around 5pm.

Sabrina is a triple deck, modern passenger boat situated on the River Severn in

Shrewsbury, capable of carrying 60 passengers in comfort with a retractable roof and

sides on the top deck.

Sabrina Boat’s day trips will start running from Wednesday 1st March, with 6 trips a

day, 11am – 4pm on the hour from Victoria Quay for customers to enjoy beautiful

views along the River Severn and photo opportunities on the outward journey before

listening to an entertaining commentary from our knowledgeable captains on the

return leg.