Man dies following fire at property in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a man has died following a fire at a property in Telford.

The man was confirmed to have died as a result of a fire at a property in Hollinswood on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the late fire call just before 11am on Saturday, with one crew from Telford Central attending.

A late fire call is a fire attended by the fire service which is known to have been out when the call was made (or to which no call was made) and the fire came to the attention of the fire service by other means.

Specialist fire investigation officers are working to determine the cause of the fire with West Mercia Police.