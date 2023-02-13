Man charged following theft of 200,000 Creme Eggs from Telford

A man has been charged after almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs were stolen from a unit in Telford.

Police say the popular chocolate treats were stolen from a unit at Stafford Park on Saturday.

The chocolate eggs worth around £40,000 were stolen along with a number of other chocolate varieties.

Shortly after the theft a vehicle was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police have charged Joby Pool of no fixed abode with criminal damage and two counts of theft.



Update: Joby Pool, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Tuesday). He pleaded guilty to all charges and has been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Magistrates’ Court on 14 March 2023 for sentencing.