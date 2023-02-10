Five arrests made following incident in Oakengates

Five people were arrested in the early hours of this morning following an incident at a property in Oakengates.

Police were called to an address in Market Street at around 2.10am today.

Three people suffered superficial wounds believed to of been caused by a knife. They were taken to hospital to be checked over and have since been discharged.

DI Jo Whitehead of West Mercia Police said: “I understand that people may have been concerned about a large police presence in Oakengates. However, I would like to offer my reassurance that we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public and those involved have suffered superficial injuries.

“Parts of the local area were closed for a short time while police dealt with the incident and carried out their enquiries”.

Three men and two women were arrested for assault and have been released on bail.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to email the Telford Reactive CID on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk