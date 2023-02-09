Shropshire Council puts green waste charge proposals on hold

Shropshire Council says it will not consider a possible charge for green waste collections until more is known about the Government’s plans for waste collections nationally.

It follows a consultation on the council’s budget proposals for the year 2023/24, which shows it needs to find £51m of savings next year – for which it has plans to do so.

The green waste issue was one of the most commented on in the consultation, in which more than 300 people and organisations gave their feedback on the council’s budget proposals.

Defra is currently carrying out a review of waste collection policy in England, and the outcome could affect councils across the country.

Shropshire Council had said that charging for green waste was one of several options that could be considered as part of a new waste minimisation plan to help reduce the amount of household waste generated in Shropshire.

Defra is expected to announce the outcome of their review shortly, but any proposals would be subject to public consultation before legislation is introduced – meaning any proposals could take a year or more to implement.

As a result, Shropshire Council won’t make any decisions about changes to waste collections until the Government’s plans – and their implications for Shropshire – are agreed.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“Charging for garden waste collections is something that has been mentioned as part of a new waste minimisation strategy, and as part of our budget planning.

“However, it won’t be considered again until we know the outcome of the Government’s current review of waste policy in England – and until we know what and when is likely to become legislation.”

Shropshire is among a minority of councils that don’t charge for green waste collection, with around 60% of councils now doing so. These collections also contribute to Shropshire having the second highest volume of green waste collected per household.