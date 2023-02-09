8.9 C
Planners approve proposals to transform Oakengates town centre

By Shropshire Live

Ambitious proposals to transform Oakengates town centre and increase footfall have been passed by planners.

Plans have been approved for improvements in Oakengates town centre
The Oakengates Towns Fund plans will be delivered in a phased approach between this summer and 2025. This is alongside further plans to improve the theatre, the public space and the development of a new weekly street market which will be held in Theatre Square. 

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street said:

“This is a fantastic outcome for Oakengates, the transformation of Oakengates high street will not only bring economic benefits but also enhance the area for residents and visitors alike. We are committed to supporting the local community and delivering projects that make a real difference.

“The project is expected to create new job opportunities and improve the overall shopping experience for visitors. The plans have been carefully designed to assist the relocation of existing businesses so that we retain these while incorporating modern amenities and facilities, futureproofing Oakengates for generations to come.”

“This is great news for the businesses of Oakengates,” said Sarah Williams Chair of Oakengates Chamber of Trade. “The transformation of this key part of the town will create a vibrant shopping district that will attract more visitors and boost the local economy. Our committee members strongly support the idea of a weekly street market and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Telford & Wrekin Council and Oakengates Town Council to develop these plans.”

“I am delighted as Mayor of Oakengates to see these proposals come to fruition,” added Councillor Stephen Reynolds. “This is an exciting step forward for our community and we are looking forward to the positive impact it will have on our town.”

