New bus routes for north Telford rural communities

Telford and Wrekin Council are set to launch new bus routes this month that will serve the rural villages of north Telford.

Vital links to communities will be restored with the council-funded services running year-round on weekdays between Wellington and Newport.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said:

“Our residents and businesses continually tell us about the lack of reliable and affordable services in rural areas – they are a lifeline for people in more ways than one and while we recognise we won’t be able to support everyone in the way they would like, these new services will make a difference.

“We are on your side and understand the impact – no bus results in isolation for many and no incentive to use the car less – if you are fortunate enough to have one and be able to drive. It also prevents young people from getting to college, work and socialising too.”

The routes have been devised on feedback from a bus survey held in 2021 and with direct feedback from communities in the area.

This latest investment will see four new routes in total, the 102 runs between Wellington, Priorslee, Donnington Wood, Muxton, Lilleshall and Newport. It also serves several schools including Holy Trinity Academy, Newport Girls High School, Burton Borough and Haberdasher Adam’s Grammar.

The 103 from Wellington calls at the northern villages of Wrockwardine, Rodington, Roden, High Ercall, Ellerdine, Tibberton and Newport as well as schools including Charlton, Haberdashers Adam’s Grammar, Newport Girls High and Burton Borough.

The route from Wellington to Charlton School, Longdon-upon-Tern and Ellerdine is covered by the 104 while the 105 covers Burton Borough School via Tibberton, Priorslee, Donnington Wood, Muxton and Lilleshall.

The outline route is now available, and the full list of stops will be available ahead of the service starting on Monday, February 27 along with a map.

These new services will also operate on a ‘hail-a-ride’ basis, meaning that the buses will stop where safe for passengers to board along the routes.

The council also took the decision to introduce capped fares on its services in December for all its services at a maximum of £2 per single journey for adults and £1 for U16s. This complements a government scheme offering the same fixed prices on bus journeys nationally. The government scheme will end on March 31.

Concessions still apply to all the council services including the recently introduced 100 Express and the 101 serving schools.