Two cats shot with an air weapon in Gobowen near Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cats were shot with an air weapon in Gobowen.

The first incident happened on Monday 2 January in the Hammonds Place/Ferndale Crescent area of the village.

The second happened between Friday 3 February and Sunday 5 February near Hammonds Place/Court.

Both cats were injured so badly they were put to sleep.

Inspector Claire Greenaway, North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This is a callous and cowardly thing to do to a defenceless animal and while this is incredibly distressing and upsetting for the cat owners thankfully no-one was injured.

“I would ask anyone with any information to please get in touch with us. Firing an airgun can be extremely dangerous so we need to catch these offenders before they do anymore damage.”

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to make contact with PCSO David Hughes 07870 219190 or send an email to the local Safer Neighbourhood Team oswestryrn.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk