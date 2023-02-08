5.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Oswestry charity ‘Connect for Life’ revealed as Mayor’s February Community Champions

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Congratulations to local charity ‘Connect For Life’, who have been chosen by Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, as the first ‘Community Champions’ of 2023.

Connect For Life volunteers pictured with Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore
Connect For Life volunteers pictured with Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore

Connect For Life is a volunteer led local charity, that provides specialist day support for older people living with dementia and undiagnosed memory loss.

The charity’s coordinator, Alison Humphreys, founded Connect For Life in 2016 in response to a growing need for local quality day care in Oswestry.

- Advertisement -

Alison, who once worked in the NHS, witnessed care for dementia patients and felt that there had to be a better way forward. This fuelled her vision and, Connect For Life was born.

Connect For Life has grown 10-fold since 2016 and is now a respected community asset aimed at increasing peoples’ self-esteem and sense of wellbeing and providing carer respite. The team of volunteers deliver a variety of creative activities including music, dance, arts and crafts, reminiscence, quizzes, discussions and physical activity.

During the pandemic, the Connect For Life team adapted the service in very difficult circumstances and deployed virtual volunteers, made phone calls, delivered activity and cheer-up packs and kept their community thriving during some of the hardest times.

From a single weekly session, each week delivered by a team of three, the team at Connect For Life has grown to 25 volunteers providing two support sessions a week and two cognitive stimulation sessions each month.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore is a passionate supporter of the charity and comments, “I have been lucky to spend time with the Connect For Life family. My first civic event was at Connect for Life during the Jubilee celebrations and although II was a little nervous in my new role.

“I was warmly welcomed and made to feel at home amongst the volunteer and service users. A couple of months ago, I was invited back with my drums to provide a workshop and it is during that workshop that I knew we’d found our next Community Champions.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP