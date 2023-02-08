Fresh information added to Shrewsbury North West Relief Road planning application

Further technical information has been added to the planning application submitted by Shropshire Council for the proposed North West Relief Road on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The road would link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says the additions address issues raised by statutory consultees during the earlier stages of the planning application process.

The new information provides answers to points raised by the Environment Agency and Natural England, in particular about the effect the road would have on their specific areas of interest.

The additions mean that the application is open again for public comments for 30 days, and new comments relevant to this new technical information added to the application can now be made.

The application and the additional information can be seen on the planning webpage and by searching for application number 21/00924/EIA, which also explains how further comments can be submitted.

After the 30-day period and if no further material issues arise, it is expected that the planning application will come to Northern Planning Committee for consideration in the spring. Details of this will be publicised as soon as they are known.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet lead for highways, said:

“This is the next procedural step in the planning process, and we must ensure that people have the opportunity to comment on this new information that has been added to the application.

“Once this consultation period is complete we are confident that the application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road can then come to committee for determination.

“This an issue in which there is considerable public interest and, as soon as the next step of the process is confirmed, we will be ensuring that this is well publicised.”