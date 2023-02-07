7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Now Playing:

Witnesses sought after vehicle driven at security staff at Asda in Donnington

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was driven at a member of security staff at Asda in Donnington.

Asda, Donnington. Image: Google Street View
Asda, Donnington. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened at the Donnington Wood store at around 3.45pm on Sunday 5 February following a theft from the store.

A member of security staff was assaulted as they attempted to apprehend a shoplifter who then made off in a vehicle with another suspect.

- Advertisement -

Police say as they made off the vehicle was driven at the member of security staff.

The staff member was not injured during the incident.

The suspects, both women, made off in a silver Volkswagen Passat car.

One is described as being an Asian woman between 25 and 30-years-old, 6 ft tall, slim build. At the time of the offence, she was wearing a long orange cardigan-style jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any mobile phone or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact PC Andrew Quinn on 07790 951330 or email andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP