Telford & Wrekin Council bids to improve electric vehicle infrastructure

Telford & Wrekin Council has submitted a bid to the government for funding to install 44 new electric vehicle charge points across the borough.

An electric car on charge

The public charge points would be located in 10 council-owned car parks and would be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Each charge point would feature two sockets, so a total of 88 cars would be able to be charged at the same time.

The council expects the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles to review its funding application within the next couple of months and, if successful, installation would be planned to commence later this year.

The move comes at a time when demand is growing nationally for improved electric vehicle infrastructure.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“Individuals and organisations across the borough are really getting on board with the fight to against climate change. We hope our funding bid for these charge points is successful as it will offer us another way to help people live even more sustainably in Telford and Wrekin, while also saving drivers money on fuel costs.

“The sooner we can switch over to zero-emission vehicles, and indeed walking or cycling for shorter journeys, the better for our planet and for air quality locally.”

The funding bid supports Telford & Wrekin Council’s aspiration to see borough-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. The local authority has committed to leading by example, and has reduced its own operational emissions by 57% since it announced a climate emergency in 2019.