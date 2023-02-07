Telford to welcome Her Majesty The Queen Consort

Telford will welcome Her Majesty The Queen Consort when she visits Southwater One next Tuesday 14 February.

The Queen Consort

The Abraham Darby Show band will play in the square as Her Majesty arrives and heads inside Southwater One where she will meet a number of representatives and staff from local organisations.

Camilla, Queen Consort will meet with representatives from Read Easy, a volunteer reading support group for adults, Telford Interfaith Council and STAY, a charity group who provide housing and support services for homeless and vulnerable people.

- Advertisement -

Telford Crisis Support, who provide a food bank and range of related support services for individuals and families in crisis will also be attending along with Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), who offer holistic, bespoke support to young people who are not in education, employment, or training.

Also meeting Her Majesty are PODS (Parents Opening Doors), a group dedicated to involving and supporting families with a child or young person with disabilities or additional needs and East Shropshire Talking Newspaper, who provide a news and features audio service for the visually impaired.

Finally, Her Majesty will meet with Ms Erica Hanson, Cpl Royal Logistics, veteran and founder of the Telford Veterans Trail.

Her Majesty will unveil a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail which will be set into the trail in the park after the visit and a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Southwater One building.

Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said:

“We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for visiting Telford. This will be an historic moment and one that all those who attend will remember for a long time.

“I am delighted that she will thank staff and representatives from eight of our local outreach and voluntary groups, for their great contribution to the community.

“These groups do so much for the residents of Telford and Wrekin and will demonstrate the community spirit we have here in the borough that makes it such a fantastic place to live.”

Local residents are invited to attend Southwater Square on Tuesday 14 February to greet Her Majesty The Queen Consort when she arrives in Telford.