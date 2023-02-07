Overnight road closures at Mile End roundabout, Oswestry

Some of the roads adjoining Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry will be closed overnight – with diversions in place – later this month and in March when essential works are due to take place.

Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has released the following details:

Tuesday 21 February

From 8pm to 6am there will be no access to the A5 southbound from the new roundabout in the Shrewsbury direction. This is to safely accommodate surfacing works on the junction.

Diversion:

Southbound

When approaching Mile End roundabout from the north, advanced warning signs will divert traffic off the A5 on the diversion route at Five Crosses and along the B5069 into Gobowen.

Traffic arriving at Mile End roundabout will be turned around at the junction to return to the Five Crosses roundabout.

Entering Gobowen the diversion route then travels along the B5009 through Whittington and Babbinswood.

The diversion concludes at the Queen’s Head junction on the A5.

Northbound

When approaching Mile End roundabout from the south, traffic will be diverted off the A5 onto the old alignment to the existing Mile End roundabout.

Traffic will navigate the junction and re-join the A5 northbound via the link road between the two roundabouts.

Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March

From 8pm to 6am the B4579 Shrewsbury Road will be closed between the existing Mile End roundabout and Maes-y-Clawdd for drainage investigation works.

Diversion: Advanced warning notices will be deployed on all approaches advising of the diversion route via Maesbury Road.

Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 March

From 8pm to 6am the A483 will be closed between the existing Mile End roundabout and Maesbury Road for drainage investigation works.

Diversion: Advanced warning notices will be deployed on all approaches advising of the diversion route via the A5, A458 and A483.

During the road closures, access to and from businesses and properties will be via the approved diversion routes.

We thank people in advance for their understanding while this important work is carried out.