Valentine’s promotion gathers pace in Wellington

A Valentine’s promotion aimed at getting people to show their love for Wellington is gaining support.

Steve Woods voting for his favourite Wellington business

The initiative is set to get residents shopping locally and shouting about why they love the town’s businesses.

“We have asked people to send in photographs of them holding a heart saying ‘I love this Wellington business because…’,” explained Sally Themans of the Love Wellington campaign.

“There has been a great response…with lots of entries received so far.

“Everyone who takes part will be put into a draw to win a Valentine’s meal in the town, as well as appearing on our social media feeds – which helps the profile of businesses that people love.

“The promotion is creating awareness of and a positive sentiment for local shops, cafes and pubs and involve all Wellington businesses who want to participate at a challenging time of year for trading.

“We really want to get people supporting their local Wellington businesses and showing them the love!” Sally added.

Anyone wishing to enter should email a picture of themselves at their favourite business, with a brief description of why they love it, to lovewellington2020@gmail.com.

Winners will be announced on Valentines Day, with prizes including meals at one of Wellington’s many fine eateries, including The Walnut, The Old Orleton and the Cock Hotel.

These prizes have been funded by Wellington Town Council’s Regeneration Partnership.