Telford & Wrekin Council takes action over dangerous hotel building in Newport

Telford & Wrekin Council have taken steps to force action on a dangerous hotel building in Newport following an inspection by the Health and Safety Executive.

The road and footpath directly outside Royal Victoria Hotel on St. Mary’s Street have been closed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The road and footpath directly outside Royal Victoria Hotel on St. Mary’s Street have been temporarily closed as part of an exclusion zone in the interests of public safety.

Access for vehicles in the remainder of St. Mary’s Street is limited due to the layout of the road, and where possible, the council is encouraging deliveries to take place from nearby streets.

However, access from the southern end of St Mary’s Street will remain open to allow deliveries to business frontages where there is no other alternative.

Telford & Wrekin Council says its teams will monitor this arrangement over the coming days and work with businesses to ensure this is as effective as possible.

Businesses remain open as usual and can be accessed by foot via High Street.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Our absolute top priority is to ensure our residents are safe, so we are taking the appropriate action in light of the ongoing investigation.

“This is a privately owned Grade II Listed building which has been neglected for a number of years. We will be seeking a court order to force the owner to remove the dangerous scaffolding and ensure the structures are safe. It’s just not acceptable.

“If the court order is approved, and the owner fails to do the work on time, then the council will carry out the work and will recover the costs from the owner.

“As a council, we have tried to work with the owner to facilitate the redevelopment of the site for some time and it is hugely disappointing that the development has stalled despite viable options being available.”