Shropshire
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Teenage girl dies in collision at Shawbury Heath

By Chris Pritchard

A 17-year-old girl has died, and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision at Shawbury Heath on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12.10pm on an unnamed road just off the A53.

A silver Volkswagen golf car collided with a grey Audi A3, with one of the vehicles involved overturning.

The driver of the second car involved was uninjured.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended.

The road was closed following the collision and remained closed on Sunday morning.

Police witness appeal

PC Paul Glanville, Operations Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families involved especially that of the young woman.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7702273 or email paul.glanville@westmercia.police.uk

