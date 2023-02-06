Shropshire charity supporting rural communities to host open day

A Shropshire charity is opening its doors this week to give people an opportunity to find out more about its work helping rural communities.

A Community Resource team member offering support

Community Resource is hosting an open day at its office on Shrewsbury Business Park between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday 8 February.

The charity is inviting people to come along and find out more about the projects it delivers across the county, including Hearing Loss Support, Wellbeing and Care events and an Oil Buying Club for people who live off-gas.

Staff will be on-hand to chat about their work and give demos on some of the exercises it runs helping people with fitness and mobility.

There will also be the chance to hear about the varied local volunteering opportunities that are available through the organisation.

Complimentary tea, coffee and cake will be provided.

Fundraising Manager Stacey Teece said: “Whether you’re looking to find out about a local charity to support, or you’re thinking about doing some volunteering for a local cause, we can chat things through with you.”

Local community organisations are also encouraged to visit and speak to the Shropshire Infrastructure Partnership team, who offer advice and guidance to support the voluntary sector.

Community Resource’s Energy Champion will also be on-hand to give advice to anyone who is looking for help saving money on their energy bills.

Stacey added: “There is a lot of work we do around Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and we’re keen to share that so more people can benefit from it and hopefully choose to support it. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Community Resource’s open day is taking place at 4 The Creative Quarter, Shrewsbury Business Park, SY2 6LG.

For more information on the open day, please email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or call 01743 360641.