Retirement community to launch ‘warm spaces’ in partnership with council

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Lawley Bank Court retirement community, has opened its doors for all local people who are feeling the cold this winter, with funding from Telford and Wrekin Council.

Lindsey Powell, Community Development and Partnership Officer for Bournville Village Trust, Kerry Woodhouse, Neighbourhood Manager for Lawley Partnership Board, Councillor Raj Mehta, Mayor, Laura Sedgwick, Registered Retirement Living Manager at Lawley Bank Court and Keith Robinson, Chef Manager at Lawley Bank Court

In the face of rising energy bills and impending cold weather, the retirement living service’s in-house Taste restaurant is open Monday-Sunday, 9am – 2pm, for the local community to grab a hot drink and something to eat and keep warm.

Through the initiative, the restaurant will offer free sandwiches, and cooked meals from lunchtime at subsidised prices for those who need it. The initiative also hopes to help reduce social isolation and loneliness, as well as meeting an immediate need for warm spaces this winter. Wi-Fi, newspapers, and magazines are available, with plenty of space to sit, work, read or just relax, as well as jigsaws, board games, and a children’s play area.

At least 24 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have opened their doors to provide ‘warm and welcome’ spaces, and a list of warm hubs, including opening times, contact information and a list of provisions is available on the council’s Live Well website.

Registered Retirement Living Manager, Laura Sedgwick, who has been working closely with the council to implement a warm space at Lawley Bank Court said: “It’s amazing to see such a positive community response during these difficult times, and we’re really proud to be part of this network of warm and welcoming spaces.

“We know that the cost of heating the home is a big concern for many people, especially as we head into the coldest months of January and February.

“The UK Health Security Agency is urging people to keep warm and look out for others most at risk from the cold, and we don’t want anybody struggling in the cold. Please be encouraged to stop by at Lawley Bank Court – a warm welcome is guaranteed.”

The Warm Spaces initiative is just one of the ways that Sanctuary Supported Living is working to support people struggling this winter. The not-for-profit organisation is committed to supporting customers with their financial wellbeing and doing what they can to help them take control and make the most of their money, which is why the Hospitality and Catering team have also produced an ‘Eating Well for Less’ advice booklet.

Will Childe, Hospitality Services Manager, said: “We’re aiming to show people how preparing healthy meals can be simple, cost-effective and fun. We hope it will make a difference for our residents across the country, and that it’s something colleagues can benefit from too.”