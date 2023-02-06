Police issue appeal after cars damaged in Market Drayton

Police are appealing for information after six vehicles were damaged on Great Hales Street in Market Drayton early on Thursday morning.

A broken rear window on one of the vehicles damaged during the incident

The incident took place between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday 2 February and saw the windows of the vehicles broken.

Officers investigating the damage are asking for help to identify a car seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Officers say a white SUV which was captured on various cameras between 5.07am and 5.27am.

Police are reviewing the images and continuing with enquiries in the local area and are appealing to anyone with ring doorbell or dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch.

A white vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the incident

Those with information can contact PC Thomas Beever on 07790 951338 or email thomas.beever@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk