Building work finishes on new homes at Haygate Fields in Wellington

Building work has finished at Vistry Group’s Haygate Fields location in Wellington, where there is just one Bovis Homes property left to sell.

New homes at Haygate Fields in Wellington
New homes at Haygate Fields in Wellington

The homes, built by Vistry Group, are part of a wider new neighbourhood off Haygate Road.

The development has brought 188 new Bovis Homes properties to the area, with the wider scheme generating around £2 million of investment in local services and infrastructure as part of the planning agreement.

Developer contributions include £532,000 for primary education, £300,000 for secondary education, £130,000 for off-site sports pitches, £410,720 for roads, and £40,000 for sustainable travel and traffic calming measures.

Marketing manager for Vistry Mercia, Freya Halsall, said: “Our construction team has created a wonderful array of high-quality homes at Haygate Fields, and it has been satisfying to hand over each set of keys to our buyers.

“A thriving community has already begun to form, and I see this only going from strength to strength as all the neighbours get to know each other – from the ones who moved in during the early part of our work here, to those final few purchasers who have arrived at a completed scheme.

“There’s a real mix of people living here, thanks to the variety of homes included within the scheme, from two to five-bedroom designs – and they enjoy their attractive surroundings, with open space, walkways and children’s play areas included within the development.

“Buyers here also appreciate the views of The Wrekin, which is an attraction to walkers and tourists alike, while there’s easy access to the M54, Wellington town centre, and nearby Telford.”

