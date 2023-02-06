1.6 C
Aldi considers plans for new store in Ellesmere

By Shropshire Live

Discount food retailer Aldi is bringing forward a proposal to develop a new food store on land off the A495 Scotland Street, opposite Ellesmere Business Park.

A new Aldi store is being proposed for Ellesmere
The proposed site is currently unoccupied and located south of Ellesmere Business Park.

The site has been identified in Shropshire Council’s Draft Local Plan as providing an opportunity for economic growth in Ellesmere.

The proposal would see the site developed with a spacious and modern food store in a convenient location.

The new Aldi store would create around 40 new, local jobs, along with further opportunities associated with construction and the supply chain.

The retails has operated successfully in Shropshire for a number of years and are eager to create a new store for Ellesmere, to allow residents greater access to our award-winning range of low-cost products and reduce travel times for its customers.

As consumer habits change, and the need for discount food options grow, we believe there is an opportunity to transform this site of great potential into a much-needed new supermarket for residents in Ellesmere.

As part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi is displaying its vision for redevelopment of the site at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/Ellesmere, where an online feedback form is also available.

The virtual consultation will be held from Monday 6 February 2023 to Wednesday 20 February 2023, and visitors to the website will be able to leave their feedback on the proposals.

Bryn Richards, Aldi’s Regional Property Director, said: “We are aware that Ellesmere does not currently have a discount food store and we have been looking to invest here for some time. Our plans would bring a much-needed discount food store to the area, reducing travel times for our customers and improving local competition.

“With the cost-of-living crisis worsening Aldi remains committed to the delivery of new stores across the country to help shoppers’ money go further. This is why we are setting our sights on Ellesmere to bring investment, jobs and increased choice for local people.”

“We encourage all local residents to visit our virtual exhibition and let us know their thoughts on our plans.”

As well as attending the event or visiting the project website, people can also find out more information and provide their feedback by calling the Freephone information number, 0800 298 7040, or emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.

