£15,000 awarded to community projects across Shropshire

Shropshire community groups and ecological transformation projects are set to benefit to the tune of £15,000 – thanks to Veolia and Shropshire Council’s Envirogrant scheme.

Nineteen projects from across the county have been chosen to receive funding, ranging from a scheme to build a bird hide, to money to help with supporting a children’s garden project.

More than 100 separate applications were received from a wide range of schools, community groups, sports clubs and Eco projects. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at Shirehall in Shrewsbury later this month.

This first-ever EnviroGrant scheme in Shropshire enabled clubs or groups to apply for up to £1000 in funding for projects that benefit the local community or environment. The funding project is one of the many ways that Shropshire Council’s waste contract with Veolia goes to benefit the local community.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia regional director said:

“We were inundated with requests for Envirogrant funding and the judges faced a particularly difficult time whittling them down to the 19 projects that were finally selected.

“I am sure that the grants we are making will make a significant difference across Shropshire. We are delighted to be able to contribute to such a diverse range of projects that will have an impact across the whole of the county.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I congratulate all those who submitted a successful bid.”

The Envirogrant scheme is aimed at groups who are looking to improve areas, from planting wildflowers to clearing paths to enable access. The scheme was open for applications between 5 September and Monday 31 October 2022.