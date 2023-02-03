Visit Shropshire appoints new chair

A new chair has been appointed at Shropshire’s official tourism group.

Ed Thomas, Chair of Visit Shropshire

Visit Shropshire, which promotes the county as a tourism destination throughout the UK and internationally, has named Ed Thomas to head up its team of voluntary board members.

Ed commented: “It’s a great honour to take over as chair of Visit Shropshire at this pivotal time in its development.

“The coming months promise to be really exciting for the tourism sector and the visitor economy in Shropshire.

“I am really looking forward to working with all my fellow volunteer directors, the team at Visit Shropshire and all of our members to help showcase this great county and all it has to offer.”

Visit Shropshire project lead Mark Hooper said that he was delighted that Ed, who is group head of marketing and communications at The Wrekin Housing Group, had agreed to take on the role as chair.

“Ed is an experienced communications and marketing leader with a real passion for telling the stories of people and place,” he said.

“He also writes about Shropshire’s fantastic food and drink producers whilst helping to run holiday cottages near Shrewsbury so has an excellent insight into tourism in the county.”

Ed succeeds Lee Lucks as chair of Visit Shropshire.