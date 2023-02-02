Work to convert more Shropshire streetlights to LED to begin

The next phase of work to convert Shropshire Council streetlights to LED lighting is set to begin next week.

Since 2013, over 7,900 of the more than 20,000 lights owned by the council have been converted from conventional ‘sodium discharge’ lighting to LED lighting.

In the next 12 months, a further 12,500 streetlights will be converted.

- Advertisement -

From 6 February to 1 March work will be carried out to convert 230 lights in Shrewsbury to LED.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Shropshire Council is responsible for 20,000 streetlights and all are being replaced with LEDs. This will save money for the council and for council tax payers, and reduce carbon emissions.

“Converting our remaining streetlights to LED lighting is something that will save us well over £1m a year once the conversion programme is complete. Not only will we be saving on future energy and maintenance costs, we will also be reducing the council’s carbon footprint – which is great news all round.

“We’re currently working hard to tackle a backlog of antiquated lighting in need of repair, and the new LED lanterns will help to speed up this process and result in fewer faulty or failed streetlights in future.”

The conversion will save Shropshire Council more than £1m a year in reduced energy and maintenance costs once the conversion is complete, and save almost 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

It’s estimated that the total cost of the conversion work will be £6.3m. Of this 44% is being paid through an interest-free loan from Salix Finance.