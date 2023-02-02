Two men jailed for robbery at Telford service station

Two men have each been sentenced to four and half years in prison after carrying out a robbery at a Telford service station.

Steven Easthope and Frank-Ivors. Photo: West Mercia Police

Steven Easthope who is 28-years-old and of no-fixed-abode and Frank Ivors who is 48-years-old and from Waltondale, Telford both pleaded guilty to robbery and were each sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 1 February to four and a half years in prison.

The robbery happened at the Esso service station on Parkway in Madeley, Telford at 11pm on Tuesday 7th September 2021.

Following the robbery, both men then threatened a member of the public with a knife and stole their vehicle before making attempts to commit a further robbery at the nearby KFC restaurant.

Detective Constable Rachael Shirley, said: “We’re pleased with the sentences handed to Easthope and Ivors who are both clearly violent and dangerous individuals and pleased the pair are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.”