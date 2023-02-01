6.7 C
West Felton man receives two year Criminal Behaviour Order

A man from West Felton has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order for causing distress and harassment to local retailers and residents in Oswestry.

Christopher Price has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order. Photo: West Mercia Police
Christopher Price has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order. Photo: West Mercia Police

Christopher (Chrissie) Price, who is 46-years-old and from Willows Crescent, West Felton, has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO was issued on Thursday 12 January at Telford Magistrates’ court and prohibits Price from loitering or entering a number of shops in Oswestry and also speaks to his behaviour and actions when addressed by shop staff or their security staff.

The order was granted following an application by us due to Price causing a significant amount of distress and harassment to local retailers and residents within the town of Oswestry.

Inspector Claire Greenaway-Evans from the Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said:

“I hope Price being issued this CBO will be welcome news to reassure the public and retail premises that we will take positive action to make our communities safer. This is further evidence that the police and the courts will hold you accountable for your actions and that our communities will not stand idly by while you harass and try to intimidate.”

Price is prohibited from entering or loitering outside any Boots, M and Co, Wilkinson, Poundland and Sports Direct retail premises within the town of Oswestry in Shropshire.

He is also prohibited from refusing to leave any premises or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

