Telford & Wrekin Council continues crackdown on fly-tippers

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

People caught illegally dumping waste are being hit with an increased fine from today as Telford & Wrekin Council vows to continue its clampdown on the scourge of fly-tipping.

Councillor Richard Overton announces tougher penalty for people who fly-tip. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
A decision by the council to raise the early repayment charge from £200 to £350 is in response to feedback from residents suggesting the previous discounted penalty was an insufficient deterrent.

The increased fine applies to a fixed penalty notice paid within 10 days of it being issued.

The council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously and is taking increasing enforcement action against the criminals.

In the past year, 138 fixed penalty notices and more than 270 warning letters have been issued. This continued crackdown has led to a 43 per cent reduction in fly-tipping since April 2021.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said:

“Fly-tipping is a top priority for this council because we know it is important to people. The decision to increase the early repayment option shows we are on the side of law-abiding residents in the fight against waste crime.

“Residents said they wanted continued action on fly-tipping and a stronger deterrent against this type of environmental vandalism and we have listened.

“Dumping waste is a blight on our borough and if left untouched fly-tipped waste is bad for the environment and can attract vermin and is a cost to the taxpayer.

“Unlike other councils, we don’t charge for disposal of household waste at our household recycling centres, nor for recycling garden waste. In response to residents, we have also introduced further discounts for bulk waste collections, so there is no excuse for fly-tipping.

“We will not hesitate to issue fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping and prosecute offenders because improving the quality of people’s lives and protecting communities is our number one focus.”

The government has set the maximum amount for fly-tipping fixed penalty notices at £400. Telford & Wrekin Council is calling for greater powers to be able to increase this limit while offenders face unlimited fines if a case goes to court.

Since January 2022 the council’s enforcement team has investigated about 3,500 fly tips working in partnership with town and parish councils through the Community Action Teams as well as the Safer & Stronger Communities project.

While this is positive, there were still more than 4,800 fly tips reported in November 2022 and that’s why Telford & Wrekin Council is stepping up efforts to stamp out fly-tipping.

The council has set up a confidential number on 01952 388800 for people to pass on information and help catch those who thoughtlessly tip rubbish.

