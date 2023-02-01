9.1 C
Police seek to identify victim of assault in Malinslee

By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for the victim of an assault which took place in December to get in touch.

A video of the assault has been passed to the police and shows the victim on the floor. Image supplied by West Mercia Police
A video of the assault has been passed to the police and shows the victim on the floor. Image supplied by West Mercia Police

The assault happened at around 2pm on Tuesday 20 December in an alley off Alma Avenue in Malinslee.

A video of the assault has been passed to the police and shows the victim on the floor being repeatedly kicked and punched by the offender.

The victim is believed be to male and was wearing blue jeans and a black or dark red jacket.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of the victim and would like them to come forward so that we can check they are okay and understand what happened.

“If you live in the area and have access to ring doorbell footage, CCTV or a vehicle dash-cam, please could review it from that day and see if it captures the man described.

“If you are the victim, or know who it may be, please contact PC Sian Evans on 07870167547 or sian.evans@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/6113/23.”

