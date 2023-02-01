Police make arrest in Market Drayton for drugs and modern slavery offences

Police have made an arrest in Market Drayton for the supply of drugs and modern slavery offences.

Officers say they were informed last week that a child was being used by a third party to sell vapes and also supplied with controlled drugs.

Police say their initial actions included information sharing with a local school and social services and the instigation of a joint investigation.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, all the North Shropshire Senior Neighbourhood Team were in Market Drayton and attended the suspect’s address and arrested them for supply and modern slavery offences.



“The suspect has been released on conditional bail.”

The child involved is reported to be safe and well with a good family support network around them.