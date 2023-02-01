9.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Now Playing:

Police make arrest in Market Drayton for drugs and modern slavery offences

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police have made an arrest in Market Drayton for the supply of drugs and modern slavery offences.

Officers say they were informed last week that a child was being used by a third party to sell vapes and also supplied with controlled drugs.

Police say their initial actions included information sharing with a local school and social services and the instigation of a joint investigation.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, all the North Shropshire Senior Neighbourhood Team were in Market Drayton and attended the suspect’s address and arrested them for supply and modern slavery offences.

“The suspect has been released on conditional bail.”

The child involved is reported to be safe and well with a good family support network around them.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP