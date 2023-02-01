Motorcyclist injured in collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a motorcyclist on the A5 at Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist is reported to have collided with the central reservation whilst travelling Eastbound.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 6.08pm with police and an off-duty paramedic first at the scene.

One fire appliance attended from Wellington.

The A5 between Dobbies and Emstrey Roundabout was closed for a time.

The condition of the motorcyclist is not currently known.