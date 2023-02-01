Care home searches for Shrewsbury’s local heroes

6.7 C
A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community to nominate local heroes to win a £500 cash prize.

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor in Shrewsbury

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, which opened in January, is searching for local people or organisations who go above and beyond for their community, friends or family, and have a positive impact on the local area.

The worthy winner of the competition will receive £500 and be presented with the funds at the care home, during its grand launch event in March.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We all know that one person who organises everything, is always there for others and never shies away from offering a helping hand – so here at Oxbow Manor we want to say thank you.

“Whether they’re a volunteer at a local charity, a community group which really makes a difference to the area, or simply someone who goes that extra mile for others – share your story with us so we can reward them with the treat they deserve at the grand unveiling of Oxbow Manor”.

To nominate your local hero, visit www.careuk.com/oxbow-manor-local-hero before 5pm on 24th February 2023 and explain in 100-400 words why they deserve to be rewarded.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home welcomed its first residents in January 2023. The home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and features its own cinema, café and hair salon.

To find out more about the competition, or for further details about Oxbow Manor please call Debra Blatchford, on 01743 598505, or email debra.blatchford@careuk.com

