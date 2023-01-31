New green scheme launches at Quarry, Market Drayton and Oswestry swimming pools

Three pools in the county have signed up with a swimming products recycling scheme run by Leisure Loop, which aims to address the amount of waste generated by pools that reaches landfill each year.

Sue and Liam at Oswestry swimming pool with one of Leisure Loops re-cycling boxes

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which runs the Quarry, Market Drayton and Oswestry pools in partnership with Serco Leisure, has decided to team up with swimming products company, Zoggs to offer a free trial of Leisure Loops re-cycling boxes, which will be placed at each facility.

All boxes will be Zoggs-branded to make it easy for customers to identify where to put their old swimming products, such as goggles, flip-flops and floats.

Jamie Bryant, Partnership Manager for the trust said:

“This is an important initiative and one I’m sure our customers will be keen to support. We’re determined as an operator to do all we can to reduce our environmental impact and this scheme fits in perfectly with our commitment to Maintain a Fitter Future, a green project we launched at all centres in 2022 to demonstrate more transparency on how we use energy around our facilities.

“I would encourage all customers to look out for the blue Zoggs’ boxes at each of the centres. Check out our websites for details of all the products we’re collecting.

“The waste we collect will be recycled and transformed into new products, and it’s worth noting that if every pool in the UK filled just one box, around 55 tonnes of waste would be prevented from reaching landfill!”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate, environment and transport, said:

“Shropshire Council, has made a commitment to address climate change, and we’re working with our partners to deliver the Climate Action Plan.

“Shropshire residents are already enthusiastic recyclers at home and this is an excellent opportunity for them to extend the principle and support our drive to create a healthy environment for healthy people.”