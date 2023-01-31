9.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Historic former pub near Telford to go under the hammer

By Shropshire Live

A Grade II-listed former pub in Telford going to auction next month, with a guide price of £200,000+.

The former Beacon Public House is up for auction. Photo: Bond Wolfe
The Beacon, on Ironbridge Road, in the Madeley area of Telford, is a vacant, freehold property on a site of approximately 0.49 acres.

Dating from the late 17th Century, the former pub has been empty and disused for about four years.

Colin Totney, surveyor at auctioneers Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an interesting site in Madeley, close to the world-renowned Ironbridge Gorge, which may have potential for alternative uses or development, subject to planning permission.”

Originally built as a Georgian neoclassical three-storey house, the property was converted into a public house with staff accommodation in the late 20th century, with single-storey extensions to the right, left and rear being added.

A heritage assessment of the property, carried out in 2019, found that an extension rising to the first floor on the right hand side of the Georgian house may date from the late Victorian period.

The study also found that in 1845 the property was owned by Joseph Reynolds, the son of Coalbrookdale Quaker and ironmaster Richard Reynolds, who had acquired the whole manor of Madeley through various deals by 1781. It is thought The Beacon was built subsequent to this.

The property sits on a prominent corner location at the junction of Ironbridge Road (B4373) and Wrekin View in the Madeley area of Telford.

The grounds around the former pub are laid out for car parking and are located just half a mile from Ironbridge Gorge and about five miles from Telford town centre.

The property will be auctioned on Thursday 9 February.

