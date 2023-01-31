6.7 C
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Firefighters called to hillside fire near Church Stretton

News
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to a hillside fire involving gorse and trees near Church Stretton on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Telford Central attended the fire at Cwmdale.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says it was alerted to the fire at around 5.04pm.

The fire involves an area of gorse measuring approximately 300 – 400 metres.

Appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Light Pumping Unit attended the scene.

