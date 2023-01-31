6.5 C
Firecrews called to fire at former Telford factory

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to a fire at a former factory building on Hadley Park Industrial Estate this morning.

The scene of the fire at the former Telford factory. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Wellington, Telford and Shrewsbury were called to the fire just before 11.30am.

Four fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the fire involved cladding between the internal and external sheets of the side of the building.

Local residents in nearby houses were asked to keep their windows and doors closed whilst firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and smoke remained in the area.

The incident was reported to have been declared over by 1.19pm.

News

