Cast your vote for Shrewsbury Market Hall Trader of the Year

Shoppers to Shrewsbury’s award-winning Market Hall are being asked to cast their vote to find the Market Trader of the Year for 2023.

House of Yum collecting the Market Hall Trader of the Year award in 2022

People visiting the indoor market before March 23 can nominate their favourite trader to win a Mayor of Shrewsbury Award.

The trader with the most votes will be presented with a trophy at the annual Mayor’s Awards ceremony in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on April 18.

Since the inception of the award for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have been The Market Buffet in 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit & vegetable stall in 2015, Café Aleoli in 2016 and 2018, The Card Stall in 2019, Ewe & Ply in 2020 and the House of Yum in 2022.

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be deposited in the ballot box provided.

Duplicate entries will not be counted.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, said: “Shrewsbury Market Hall is a vibrant place to visit, and this is due to the exciting mix of traders. Each and every one contributes to the life of the market, so it won’t be an easy decision to pick a favourite. The best advice I can give is to vote for the one you enjoy returning to again and again, who provides good service and adds that little extra something.”

Mike Cox, outdoor recreation and asset manager for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “With the fantastic news that The Market Hall has been voted Britain’s Favourite Market for 2023, we know how popular it is with customers.

“The Mayor’s Awards are a great way to celebrate our traders and all they have to offer, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate all of the wonderful businesses we have here. There’s always tough competition for the top spot so every vote really does count!”