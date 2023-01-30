6.4 C
Police seek to locate man wanted following assault in Newport

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for help in locating a man with links to Telford who is wanted following a serious assault that took place in Newport.

Arthur McDonagh is wanted by police. Photo: West Mercia Police
The assault happened in Central Square on Saturday 19 November 2022 with the victim suffering life-changing injuries.

Police say Arthur McDonagh, 27, has links to Telford, North Wales and Manchester.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are asking the public for their help in locating 27-year-old Arthur McDonagh who is currently wanted for assault following an incident in Central Square in Newport on Saturday 19 November 2022.

“McDonagh has extensive links in the Telford area.”

Anyone who has seen McDonagh or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.

