New bus shelters for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council has commenced a programme of replacing the bus shelters in the town which fall under their responsibility.

New bus shelters are being installed across Shrewsbury. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

As part of the council’s agreed capital programme of works, the first seven of the new structures have been installed on Abbey Foregate between the Abbey and Column Island. Welshpool Road, Belle Vue and Sundorne will also see new structures installed.

Leader of the Town Council, Councillor Alan Mosley, said: “Since 2019, we have been working through an ambitious capital programme to great effect with significant improvement to our parks, play, recreation areas, solar lighting and footpaths.

- Advertisement -

“At the same time, we have advanced our climate change commitments and will soon be opening a new highly cost-effective HQ in the town centre.

“This excellent initiative will greatly improve the street scene throughout the town and, we trust, encourage residents to make greater use of bus services.”

Following a review of the council’s bus shelter stock, Councillors agreed to a programme of replacing the structures.

Stuart Farmer, projects manager for the Town Council, added: “We had initially looked at refurbishing the bus shelters, but a review concluded that a number of them had come to the end of their serviceable lives and required replacing.

“With 107 bus shelters in Shrewsbury under our responsibility, we are rolling out the replacement of the first thirty-seven over the course of the next two to three months. One aspect of this project is to ensure that we maintain the street scene by having a uniform bus shelter. The new structures will be long-lasting as well as being simple to maintain and clean.

“We are delighted that the first installations have been well received by the public.”

A number of bus shelters will incorporate the facility to house a sedum roof, with a specially constructed shelter to bear the weight of the plants and growing material and where the location is feasible. The sedum is currently being grown at the Town Council’s Weeping Cross nursery.