Internet provider calls for an end to vandalism in Shropshire village

Following recent vandalism to fibre cables in the Shropshire village of Selattyn, rural specialist broadband provider Airband is calling for an end to the sabotage which prevents the rollout of high speed broadband to thousands of homes.

Damage has been caused to Airband’s fibre cables

The damage is the product of targeted attacks spanning the last four weeks that have seen Airband’s fibre cables cut in an area that is being developed to provide improved broadband speeds in Shropshire

Whilst the damage doesn’t immediately affect Airband customers in the area, it has now delayed the possibility of bringing an ultrafast connection to the wider rural community. It is also costing thousands of pounds in replacing materials and working hours to repair the damage.

Airband Founder and Managing Director, Red Peel said; “At Airband we take pride in bringing connectivity to rural areas across the country. Rest assured that our team is working hard to repair the infrastructure which was damaged in this targeted attack. We’re disappointed that this vandalism could delay the roll out of ultrafast broadband to the community.”

Red continued; “Mindless vandalism not only wastes time and resources it can potentially impact countless homes and businesses leaving them without internet connections, a mainstay of modern life”.

West Mercia Police are appealing for information, anyone with details should call 101 and use reference incident: 00297_I_20112023.

According to the force’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) for Oswestry, an individual or group of criminals appears to have been going around the local area and cutting cables on local telecom poles. At present, there’s no mention of any theft, which suggests an element of juvenile vandalism may be at work.