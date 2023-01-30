Family of Harry Takhar pay tribute to a loving husband and father

The family of Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar, who went missing on Sunday 28 October and whose body was sadly found in a woodland area in Telford on Monday 23 January, have today released a tribute to him.

Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar

The tribute reads:

“Harry, referred to as ‘Peter’ by family and childhood friends, was a respected and much-loved member of the community. He touched the lives of so many people, whether that be family, friends or strangers he met on his daily dog walks.

- Advertisement -

“Harry was many things; a loving husband, a father to four children (and two beautiful Labradors – Maxwell & Jack), and a die-hard Leeds United fan. Above all, Harry had a glowing aura and was a source of inspiration to everyone he crossed paths with in his life. He lived life to the fullest, in the present moment, and taught those surrounding him to recognise the beauty in themselves, others, and the wonderful world in which we all live.

“There are moments which we’ll hugely miss, such as Harry’s singing and dancing outbursts in the kitchen, the stories he would share about his travels around India, and the cups of tea he would brew to perfection. While these are now cherished memories, we, as a family, know that Harry’s legacy of bringing people together in love and light will live on forever.

“Whether it’s a parent, sibling, best friend or co-worker, 1 in 4 of us will experience a mental health problem throughout our lives.

“His legacy of unconditional love and bringing people together from all walks of life will live on. To commemorate his kind and generous spirit, the family have set up a JustGiving page to raise donations in Harry’s memory for Mind. This is a charity that means a lot to the family and any donations would be hugely appreciated by them. You can visit the page here and make a donation.

“Thank you so much for all your support, it really does mean a lot.”